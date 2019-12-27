Police enforcing “Booze It and Lose It” campaign

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. – The holiday season is filled with parties and gatherings of friends, families and co-workers.

However, if you’re thinking about celebrating with alcohol and getting behind the wheel, you might want to think twice.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, along with other agencies, are partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to increase impaired driving enforcement.

“I want everybody to be safe, make good judgement, have good judgement, make good decisions and have that designated driver so they can take their own safety in their hands,” Madison County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Richard King said.

Authorities are warning drivers that law enforcement will be out to make sure drivers are following the law. Getting caught driving drunk can result in some serious consequences.

“Lose your license for the new year, and you will be arrested and spend the night in jail. You won’t get a bond set for the next day. It’s a long process from there,” King said.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office will conduct DUI patrols throughout the county.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment, and even the installation of an ignition interlock device in their vehicle.

“We are going to be out in force. We are going to have extra guys on duty to increase the officers out there so we can make sure the roadways are safe for those who aren’t partaking in drunk driving,” King said.

The campaign will run until January 1.