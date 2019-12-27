Somerville woman charged with 2 counts of TennCare fraud

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Somerville woman has been arrested and charged with TennCare fraud in Madison County.

According to a news release, the Officer of Inspector General, along with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, charged Britney Tatum, 29, with two counts of TennCare fraud.

Authorities say Tatum is accused of knowingly using a TennCare recipient’s identity in order to receive healthcare benefits in 12 different instances, totaling approximately $7,500.

Tatum could face penalties of up to a maximum of 24 years in prison due to the two counts, according to the release.

District Attorney Jody Pickens will be prosecuting the case.

Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free or by logging on to www.tn.gov/oig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”