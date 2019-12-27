Students play basketball for Area Relief Ministries

JACKSON, Tenn.–High school students from around West Tennessee play ball for a great cause.

“It brings the community together, and it’s for a good cause. We could find ourselves in the same situation being homeless,” Area Relief Ministries Director of Operations Fred McKinnie said.

McKinnie works with Area Relief Ministries, a local organization serving the homeless in Jackson and Madison County.

ARM is hosting the 7th annual Hub Classic basketball tournament.

“It benefits us by being able to offer emergency shelter for men, as well as rehousing families and children,” McKinnie said. “It also gives us the opportunity to provide transitional work for those that are homeless.”

Boys and girls high school basketball teams from all over West Tennessee showed off their best game at the first day of the tournament.

Every bank shot, lay up, and free throw goes to help those without a roof over their head.

“A program like Area Relief Ministries and any non-profit organization reaching out and helping build a strong community is collaboration and offers our community hope,” McKinnie said.

He also said the organization not only hopes to provide family fun and a chance for players to stay in shape, but to also raise money so ARM can keep helping the community.

The tournament runs through December 30.

Tickets are $7 and are available at the door.