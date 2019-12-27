UPDATE: Additional remains found in north Jackson search

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators have found additional skeletal remains and multiple items after their initial search in north Jackson.

According to the Jackson Police Department, investigators originally responded to the finding of skeletal remains on Wednesday in Moize Creek near Oil Well Road.

Jackson police and K-9 units searched within three miles of the creek bed off Oil Well and Old Humboldt Road and found additional remains and recovered items, which are all being sent for forensic testing and identification.

The incident is still under investigation.

Jackson police say an update will be provided once the remains and items are identified.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Fire Department, Madison County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Cumberland K-9 Search and Recovery Team assisted in the search and recovery.

If anyone has any information that could assist investigators, contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.