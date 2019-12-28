Gym owner’s tips for health and wellness during the holidays

JACKSON, Tenn.–The holidays bring us many different joys, like food and parties, all of which can add to our waistlines.

An owner of a Jackson gym has some tips to help maintain that figure during the most wonderful, but possibly unhealthy, time of year.

Kristen White, owner of Atlas Fitness in north Jackson, says the number one thing is to stay consistent on eating healthy regularly.

Eat before going to holiday parties, and hydrate well.

If you eat at a party, don’t graze by the food, and fill a small plate with the healthiest foods first.

Don’t forget to stay active, and if you don’t have time to go all out at the gym, she has suggestions for workouts that don’t require much equipment.

“You could do squats, push up, pull ups if you have a bar at home, running, jumping jacks, burpees, things of that nature,” White said.

White also suggests that if you’re hosting a party, try to serve healthier options like vegetable trays.