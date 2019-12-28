Shooting takes police to three locations in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent officers across parts of north Jackson.

Officers had a busy night on Saturday, investigating a shooting that started outside of a fast food restaurant on West University Parkway. Authorities say it started around 5 in the afternoon.

“The police responded to the Sonic at West University Parkway. We determined there was a shooting that occurred inside of a vehicle,” Jackson Police Chief Julian Wiser said.

“One of the suspects or victims fled to the Circle K. On the original shooting, that vehicle fled to the area of North Park,” Chief Wiser said.

The shooting sent officers with the Jackson Police Department to three different locations across north Jackson.

Officers were out in full force looking for answers.

Chief Wiser confirms that drugs may have contributed to this shooting.

“Initially, it appears this could possibly be drug related. We’ve recovered drugs from one of the vehicles involved,” Wiser said.

He also confirms that two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting.

“Two of the individuals, and at this point we’re trying to determine if they’re suspects or victims, were transported to a local hospital with gunshot wounds,” Wiser said.

“Both individuals we’ve identified live outside of Jackson, they’re not from Jackson,” Wiser said.

He explained that investigators are working to figure out if a third person is involved.

Chief Wiser also said that one of the vehicles involved has stolen tags, and they’re working to find out if the vehicle itself is also stolen.

There’s no immediate word on the condition of those taken to the hospital after the shooting, which is still under investigation.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Jackson Police Department at (731)-425-8400, or Crime Stoppers at (731)-424-8477.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness news on air and online as this story continues to develop.