Shoppers hit the store for post-Christmas deals

JACKSON, Tenn. – It’s a few days after Christmas and shoppers are still hitting the stores for some great deals. Target in north Jackson still had wrapping paper, bows, storage supplies and even Christmas decorations on sale.

Most shoppers said they are buying storage supplies to get all those Christmas decorations out of the way in time for the new year.

“Because every time I always buy a whole bunch of stuff, I don’t have anywhere to put it,” said shopper, Karen Harris. “So I am buying storage, I come over here every year after Christmas.”

Shoppers said they enjoy after Christmas deals.

“You get good deals, so that is why I mainly prefer it,” said Harris.

Others are shopping for Christmas decorations.

“For decorating and stuff, yes,” said shopper, Janet Stewart. “I start shopping for next Christmas [and] presents even the day after because I look for what makes me think of that person when I see it. A lot of crafting supplies because I craft with my older grandchildren.”

“Ornaments to go on a tree, which I bought a tree,” said Harris.”I’ve had a tree for so long now I am trying to get another tree. I love it. You get good deals.”

Shoppers say they found items marked down up to 50 percent off on Saturday as well as other great deals.