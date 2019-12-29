Local organization get’s ready for annual New Year’s Eve Gala

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local organization is hosting a special occasion to welcome the new year. The second annual Dream Builders Gala presented by the Habitat for Humanity will be held at the New Southern Hotel in downtown Jackson.

“It is such a great event to end up the new year and bring in the new decade,” said CEO for Habitat for Humanity in Jackson.

Funds raised at the event will go toward supporting a great cause.

“Helping us raise all of our funds for our builds here in Jackson,” said Hudgins. “We are working on two homes currently and we are also working on 13 senior repairs.”

Hudgins said guests at the gala can expect a night with music, dancing, and a toast to the new year, a live auction for vacation homes and a band.

“As well as other games and things going on. you know, ringing in the new year with a champagne toast at midnight,” said Hudgins. “We have two great title sponsors, one is WBBJ as well as anonymous donor that is a huge supporter of habitat as well. We would like to thank all of our table sponsors that have sponsored that night just to make this happen.”

There will also be several New Years parties happening in Jackson.

The Baker Brothers BBQ will be having a new years eve party.

The American legion post 12 will also be having a New Years Eve bash and a New Years Party at Woodland Hills in Pinson.