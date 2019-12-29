New laws set to be enacted in 2020

JACKSON, Tenn. – On January 1st, a new slate of laws regarding healthcare, firearms, and crime will impact residents across the Volunteer State.

One of those is the “Elderly and Vulnerable Adult Protection Act of 2019”. The law creates new criminal offenses for knowingly abusing or neglecting the elderly or a vulnerable adult.

“We all have elderly family members, and we want to protect them from unscrupulous people that are out there trying to take advantage of them,” said local representative Chris Todd.

It’s not just physical abuse however–the law said that anything which causes psychological injury is also included.

Five new felonies and one misdemeanor are added to the possible offenses.

Another portion of a law called the “Tennessee Right to Shop Act” goes into effect next week. It requires health insurance carriers must provide a shopping and decision support program to those enrolled in a health plan.

“We want to make sure that consumers have the ability to shop–that they know what is out there, that they have the ability to say ‘What this is going to cost?’ or ‘What is that going to cost?’, so they can make an informed decision,” said Todd.

Finally, a new gun law will create a second option for concealed carry.

The new permit will require passing an online course–but will not require any prior shooting experience. It only applies to concealed carry.

The new permit is expected to be around $35 cheaper.

“It is to primarily offer our citizens a lower cost option. Not only the cost of the actual license, but also the training,” said Todd.

The existing permit and its requirements will remain in place, which addresses both concealed and open carry. But is now called an Enhanced Handgun permit.