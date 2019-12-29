Small business sales rise during holiday season

JACKSON, Tenn. — Not only did shoppers hit big retail stores for their holiday shopping, but they also shopped at local small businesses for holiday gifts.

Chase Walker, the owner of The Lost Reserve, a clothing store in downtown Jackson, says their best selling items were sweatshirts and vintage tees.

“A lot of people came back in from college just for the holidays and shopping for friends, family,” Walker said.

Indigo Scents Candle Company, located at the Madison Place, also sold plenty of items during the holiday season.

“Our biggest sales have been the candles and our bath bombs, and they’ve been really good,” Brooklyn Russom said.

Both stores said their sales went well during the holidays.