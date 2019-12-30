Jackson prepares for New Year’s Eve parties

JACKSON, Tenn. — New Year’s Eve is Tuesday, which means parties and other gatherings will happen throughout Jackson and West Tennessee to ring in 2020.

The second annual Dream Builders Gala presented by the Habitat for Humanity will be having a New Year’s Eve party at the New Southern Hotel in downtown Jackson.

Those attending the gala can expect a night with music, dancing, a toast to the new year, a live auction for vacation homes and a band.

Baker Brothers Barbecue will be having a New Year’s Eve party, with several local bands performing.

Five Stories, Roses Unread and Vent will be performing during the party at Baker Brothers Tuesday night.

“Great music from local musicians, some of the best good ole West Tennessee-style barbecue you’ll find, and of course good service and adult beverages,” Baker Brothers Barbecue owner Drew Baker said.

The party will start at 7 p.m. Tuesday, and will last until midnight.

