Lexington residents have a new way to deal with trash

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A new facility opened up in Lexington that will help residents with their trash.

Two years ago, Lexington Public Works director Robbie McCready realized the city needed a new way to deal with trash.

“In 2017, we realized that our landfill was at capacity. During that time, we started doing some research across the state, looking at other ideas versus a landfill only,” McCready said.

Earlier this month, they unveiled the solution: a new waste transfer station, replacing the old landfill.

“It’s open to everyone. Private businesses, companies, government agencies, it’s open to all,” McCready said.

Those who live inside city limits can dump as much as they want since they already pay the city garbage fee. If you don’t live in the city of Lexington, you will have to pay to dump your trash.

“We can push out about 50 tons a day,” McCready said.

The trash will be taken out of Henderson County to a private location.

Some residents at the new transfer station said in comparison to the old landfill, they’re already seeing the benefits.

“In time mainly, yes. Trying to get in and out of a muddy dump, because it takes forever, and here you just come in, get the green light, come up here, get rid of it, and get home,” Franklyn Gilliand, a Darrell Davis Roofing employee, said.

The facility isn’t completely done yet.

“We’re going to have some metal bins where we can sort out our aluminum metal and scrap. We’re looking forward to getting our glass crusher installed. We’ll be able to do up to four tons a day of glass,” McCready said.

“It’s a lot better. It’s easier to get in and out. You don’t have to put it in four-wheel drive. There’s no mud, and guys help back up. It’s overall better,” Gilliand said.

Tires and hazardous materials are not allowed at the transfer station.