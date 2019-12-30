Mugshots : Madison County : 12/27/19 – 12/30/19 December 30, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/40Allen Gaskins Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/40Angel Barnes Criminal impersonation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/40Anthony Marbury Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/40Ashley Hassell Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/40Carlicha Norment Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/40Carlos Savage Criminal impersonation, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/40Clifford Watkins Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 8/40Clint Doolin Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 9/40Courtney Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/40Crystal Price Shoplifting, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 11/40Deonten Wardlow Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/40Devante Cole Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/40Elizabeth Curtis Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/40Eric Carter Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/40Eric Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/40Gerald Triplett Aggravated assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 17/40Hope Harbin Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 18/40Jamel Scott Aggravated assault, violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 19/40Javier Henly Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 20/40Jemori Cole Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 21/40Jimmie Echoles Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 22/40Kanace Sullenger Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, possession of legend drug, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 23/40Kayla Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 24/40Lee Davis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 25/40Lloyd Springfield Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, theft less than $9,999 Show Caption Hide Caption 26/40Matthew Davis Theft under $9,999 driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 27/40Michael Daughtery Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 28/40Nancy Munoz-lopez Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 29/40Paul Noble Schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 30/40Quintarius White Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 31/40Reginald Agnew Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 32/40Rickey Sanders Reckless endangerment- serious injury/use of a deadly weapon, possession of a handgun while under the influence, DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 33/40Robert Barton Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 34/40Rodriquez Moore Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 35/40Samantha Weaver Theft under $9,999 Show Caption Hide Caption 36/40Sequan Jones Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 37/40Stoney Freeman Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 38/40Tiera Jelks Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 39/40Tony Johnson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 40/40Tracy Starks Unlawful inhaling/giving/selling of glue/paint/etc., DUI Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/27/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/30/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest