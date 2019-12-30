Mugshots : Madison County : 12/27/19 – 12/30/19

1/40 Allen Gaskins Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/40 Angel Barnes Criminal impersonation, failure to appear

3/40 Anthony Marbury Simple domestic assault

4/40 Ashley Hassell Aggravated domestic assault



5/40 Carlicha Norment Simple domestic assault

6/40 Carlos Savage Criminal impersonation, violation of probation

7/40 Clifford Watkins Failure to comply

8/40 Clint Doolin Simple domestic assault, vandalism



9/40 Courtney Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

10/40 Crystal Price Shoplifting, driving while unlicensed

11/40 Deonten Wardlow Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

12/40 Devante Cole Failure to appear



13/40 Elizabeth Curtis Simple domestic assault

14/40 Eric Carter Simple domestic assault

15/40 Eric Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license

16/40 Gerald Triplett Aggravated assault, vandalism



17/40 Hope Harbin Vandalism

18/40 Jamel Scott Aggravated assault, violation of order of protection

19/40 Javier Henly Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/40 Jemori Cole Aggravated assault



21/40 Jimmie Echoles Shoplifting

22/40 Kanace Sullenger Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, possession of legend drug, unlawful drug paraphernalia

23/40 Kayla Taylor Driving on revoked/suspended license

24/40 Lee Davis Failure to appear



25/40 Lloyd Springfield Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, theft less than $9,999

26/40 Matthew Davis Theft under $9,999 driving on revoked/suspended license

27/40 Michael Daughtery Violation of order of protection

28/40 Nancy Munoz-lopez Violation of probation



29/40 Paul Noble Schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

30/40 Quintarius White Violation of probation, failure to appear

31/40 Reginald Agnew Driving on revoked/suspended license

32/40 Rickey Sanders Reckless endangerment- serious injury/use of a deadly weapon, possession of a handgun while under the influence, DUI



33/40 Robert Barton Violation of probation

34/40 Rodriquez Moore Evading arrest

35/40 Samantha Weaver Theft under $9,999

36/40 Sequan Jones Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



37/40 Stoney Freeman Schedule VI drug violations

38/40 Tiera Jelks Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

39/40 Tony Johnson Violation of community corrections

40/40 Tracy Starks Unlawful inhaling/giving/selling of glue/paint/etc., DUI

















































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/27/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/30/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.