4 sought in Friday robbery in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in finding four suspects in a robbery Friday night.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the robbery happened around 8 p.m. Friday at the Citgo gas station on Providence Road, off exit 68 on Interstate 40.

Investigators say three men and a woman entered the store, jumped over the counter, and took cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Investigators say the four individuals left the store in a black 2019 Nissan Rouge after an employee in the store triggered the panic alarm.

The vehicle has Massachusetts tag 5WW-322, and was reported stolen in Memphis, according to the sheriff’s office.

No injuries were reported.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.