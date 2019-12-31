Jackson police release new information in Saturday shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have released more information following a shooting Saturday at Sonic on West University Parkway.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the shooting happened during a drug deal inside a Ford F-150 truck in the Sonic parking lot.

Police say surveillance video shows the truck and a silver sedan leaving the parking lot immediately after the shooting.

One of the suspects involved in the shooting and drug deal was found at the Circle K gas station on North Highland with gunshot wounds, near the Sonic restaurant, along with the silver sedan, according to police.

Police say a second suspect involved, along with the truck, was found in a field off Demonbreun Drive. That suspect was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

Police say the Ford F-150 and the license plate on the truck had been reported stolen in Nashville.

Investigators say both individuals remain hospitalized due to their injuries.

Police say two other people are believed to have been inside the truck at the time of the drug deal and shooting.

Neither of the individuals involved in the incident are residents of Jackson or Madison County.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (731) 425-8400, Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics at (731) 424-6485, or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.