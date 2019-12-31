Local hotel brings in 2020 with New Year’s Eve celebration

JACKSON, Tenn.–New Year’s Eve will be filled with 2020 celebrations.

At the Doubletree Hotel, it’s the New Year’s Extravaganza.

Music, food and a balloon drop will be apart of Tuesday night’s celebration.

Several party packages are available for purchase, including a hotel room.

“Purchase the full package and they can go straight to the elevator and go straight to their room tonight, and we just want everyone to have a great time, and happy new year,” said Michelle Castellaw, banquet manager with the Doubletree Hotel.

This is the first time for the New Year’s Extravaganza at the Doubletree Hotel.