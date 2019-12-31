Mugshots : Madison County : 12/30/19 – 12/31/19 December 31, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8Amy Pruett Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Danny Coble Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Frances Lilly Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Katlin Graves Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Michaela Woolridge Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Mickey Transou Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Shundra White Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8William Case Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/30/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/31/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest