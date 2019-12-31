Mugshots : Madison County : 12/30/19 – 12/31/19

1/8 Amy Pruett Violation of community corrections

2/8 Danny Coble Criminal impersonation, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/8 Frances Lilly Violation of community corrections

4/8 Katlin Graves Possession of methamphetamine



5/8 Michaela Woolridge Failure to appear

6/8 Mickey Transou Violation of community corrections

7/8 Shundra White Violation of community corrections

8/8 William Case Violation of community corrections















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/30/19 and 7 a.m. on 12/31/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.