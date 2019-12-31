Music and fun combine for New Year’s Eve celebration at ‘The Tap’

JACKSON, Tenn.–People from all over West Tennessee gathered for a big celebration at ‘The Tap’ in the Hub City, New Year’s Eve.

Bands such as “Cotton Clifton and the Pickers” and “Hub City Magic” hit the stage in festive style.

“This is actually the first time we’ve ever played here for New Year’s,” said singer Cotton Clifton. “It’s kinda weird, being a musician, after so many shows and playing so many gigs, sometimes you just want a holiday night off. But ya know, duty calls, and sometimes, ya know…you gotta come and play a song for the cause. And that’s what we are trying to do tonight,” said Clifton.