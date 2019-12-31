Police: Man dies following accidental shooting

SAVANNAH, Tenn.– Police in Savannah say a man has died after what they’re calling an accidental shooting.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Savannah Police officers were dispatched to a report of a victim with a possible gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they found 86-year-old Lawrence Smith, of Savannah in the front seat of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the left upper leg. Officers applied tourniquets and began to render aid to Smith.

He was transported by Hardin County EMS to Hardin Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say foul play is not suspected.