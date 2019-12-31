Sheriff’s office seeks assistance locating robbery suspects

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.– The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding four suspects involved in a recent gas station robbery.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a gas station Friday night, after a report of a robbery at the store.

“There were four black subjects that came in and robbed it. We believe there’s three males and one female,” Madison County Sheriff John Mehr said. “They actually jumped the counter, actually stole lottery tickets, several cartons of cigarettes, and they also got into the safe, but they left the money.”

Mehr said the robbery happened around 8 p.m. December 27, and the suspects showed a knife during the thefts.

“The female, who we believe has a pigmentation spot on the end of their nose, which really stands out,” Mehr said.

He said the suspects left the store when one of the employees triggered the store’s panic alarm.

The vehicle they left in is also believed to have been stolen in Memphis.

“The car they were driving was a Nissan Rogue. It was black, and it was stolen. It’s a 2019 with Massachusetts tags,” Mehr said.

That tag reads 5WW-322.

Investigators aren’t sure which way the group went from the gas station.

“They hit the interstate, we believe, and they could’ve gone back to Memphis or towards Nashville,” Mehr said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects.

If you have any information or can identify the individuals in the surveillance video, call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.