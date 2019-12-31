Tennessee Vacation passport includes country music destinations

A new passport will let tourists in Tennessee check off their visits to 22 of our state’s most iconic country music destinations.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development will be including the country music passport in an insert in the 2020 Tennessee Vacation Guide to be released on January 8.

The passports are already available at Tennessee’s 16 welcome centers.

Limited prizes will be offered for participants who make it to five, 15 or 22 of the sites. Prizes include a branded Tennessee Music Pathways guitar for visiting all 22 sites.

The passports expire in October 2022.

For more information, visit the Tennessee Vacation website.