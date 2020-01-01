A good deed on New Years Eve

JACKSON, Tenn.–

“So we really want to raise 35,” said C.E.O of Habitat for Humanity Andrea Hudgins.

$35,000 that is, for Habitat for Humanity in Jackson.

“All the money that’s coming in Tuesday, go towards our new constructions, as well as our senior repairs, those are critical repairs for people over 60 that live in their home,” said Hudgins.

C.E.O Andrea Hudgins with the organization said in order to raise the money, those attending this Annual New Year’s Eve event will be asked to donate with a live auction.

“Last year we raised $25,000, but we have a lot of repairs and some new construction happening,” said Hudgin.

But guests will also be having a great time.

“Just have a great celebration, and were just celebrating the end of the decade, as well as all the things that went on this year with habitat,” said Hudgins.

The organization managed to reach their goal, of over $30,000