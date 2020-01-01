Areal Flood Watch for Parts of West Tennessee

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, January 2nd

After reaching the #1 spot for total precipitation in 2018, 2019 was the 7th wettest year on record. Both years had a combined total of 143.27″ of rainfall, almost 3 years worth of rain in two years! Another round of heavy rain is on the way, beginning overnight and not completely ending until before dawn on Saturday.

TONIGHT

Rain showers will begin to arrive in West Tennessee after midnight tonight. Rain may become heavy at times Thursday morning, so heading back to work tomorrow? Expect some minor delays on the morning and evening commutes. Temperatures will drop to the mid 40s overnight with southerly breezes.

Rain is likely for most of Thursday! An areal flood watch goes into effect for parts of West Tennessee at noon and lasts until Friday evening. As much as 2-3″ of rain is expected! Highs will be in the middle 50s during the afternoon. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast detailing when the rain ends and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

