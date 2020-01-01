Bo Entertainment hosts New Year’s Eve bash

JACKSON, Tenn. — A New Year’s Eve bash was held at American Legion Post 12 last night hosted by Bo Entertainment.

They rang in the new year with food, drinks, dancing and music with DJ Smoov.

Smoov says he’s excited to continue making music in this new year.

“Number one, just being in the land of the living, and to continue to grow and prosper, like Bo said. And just keep on doing what we do,” Smoov said.

They hope to continue to put this together for years to come.