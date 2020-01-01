Mostly Sunny And Warmer! Clouds Slowly Increase

Weather Update 7:45 AM – Wednesday, January 1 —

Good Morning West Tennessee and Happy New Year! It was a cold start to the morning as temperatures drop to around freezing. Today however, temperatures will recover fairly quickly as two pieces of the late week storm come together in the West and Central Plains. Skies should remain mainly sunny through around noon or so today. There will be high level clouds streaming into the areas around noon, and will gradually thicken up through the evening hours. The clouds will help hold temps warmer overall with lows only dipping into the low 40s. Rain will hold off until around daybreak Thursday morning. I’ll be back for a forecast update at Noon on CBS 7 !



