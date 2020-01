UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Union City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday morning.

According a news release, officers responded to the shooting at a home on North Dobbins Street shortly after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police found 32-year-old Stephon Macklin, of Kentucky, in the living room with a gunshot wound, according to the release.

The release says Macklin was taken to the Med in Memphis for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing.