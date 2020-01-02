2 arrested after stolen vehicle, property found in Parsons

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are in custody after stolen property and a stolen vehicle were found in Parsons.

In a news release, the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Dwayne Lancaster and Jodi Lowery have been charged with burglary of a residence and theft of a vehicle.

The release says investigators with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at a home on Edmonds Lane on Tuesday around just before 1 p.m.

The release says investigators were advised a man and woman had run behind Parsons Scrap Metal on Highway 641 South.

Investigators found Lancaster hiding in the woods, and Lowery walking behind Jason’s Outdoors.

The release says investigators found a vehicle parked near Parsons Scrap Metal that had been reported stolen in McNairy County. Investigators also found items that are believed to have been stolen from the home and a shed on the property, according to the release.

Investigators say Lowery also had five outstanding warrants from an earlier incident.

Lancaster and Lowery were also wanted by the Scotts Hill Police Department and McNairy County Sheriff’s Office in connection with thefts in those areas.