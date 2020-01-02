Friends of the Library hosts free event

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Friends of the Jackson-Madison County Library held a program Thursday.

It was First Thursday, a program where local authors and experts come and speak to the public.

The free event is held on the first Thursday of the month at the library, and it is free for anyone and everyone.

Thursday’s speaker Kathy Haney Williams, a Jackson native, spoke on genealogy and history.

“We have great refreshments at our First Thursdays. So come on, bring your snack lunch, bring a bag, whatever, and enjoy all kinds of food we always have available. We are very timely. It runs from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Generally you can hang afterwards and talk with the speaker. So it’s a nice way, place to meet up with people,” Friends of the Library president Ann Van der Linde.

If you would like to look into your family’s roots, the Tennessee Room at Jackson-Madison County’s Library is a great tool and is considered one of the town’s best kept secrets.