Mugshots : Madison County : 12/31/19 – 01/02/20 January 2, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/31Calvin Johnson Failure to appear 2/31Antonio Smith Simple domestic assault, vandalism 3/31Brent Allen Carter Violation of probation 4/31Carolyn D Bonds Violation of community corrections 5/31Chantille Manuel Possession of methamphetamine, schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 6/31Christopher Flowers Schedule II drug violations, legend drugs 7/31Creston Robertson Violation of probation 8/31Daniel Irvine Possession of a handgun while under the influence, DUI, drivers to exercise due care 9/31Daniela O Orozco Simple domestic assault 10/31Jackson Davenport Evading 11/31Jacqueline Lightfoot Public intoxication 12/31Jason Keathley Schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license 13/31Jaydon Ripepi Vandalism 14/31Jeremiah Gray Shoplifting-theft of property, resisting stop/arrest 15/31Joe Thomas Smith Violation of community corrections 16/31Jordan Allen Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, legend drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license 17/31Kyshondra Gooden Driving on revoked/suspended license 18/31Mackeroy Williams Reckless endangerment 19/31Mario Price Violation of community corrections 20/31Maurice Dotson Failure to appear 21/31Michael Pappis Violation of probation 22/31Quincy Davis Public intoxication 23/31Robert Lewis Smith Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest 24/31Rose Folkman Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 25/31Sandra Ware Public intoxication 26/31Scott Honen Driving on revoked/suspended license 27/31Stacey Burleigh Contempt of court 28/31Steven Canady Violation of probation 29/31Vantedeius Beasley Driving on revoked/suspended license, drivers to exercise due care 30/31William Edwards Fugitive-hold for other agency 31/31Yashakena Davis Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/31/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/02/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.