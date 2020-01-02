Mugshots : Madison County : 12/31/19 – 01/02/20

1/31 Calvin Johnson Failure to appear

2/31 Antonio Smith Simple domestic assault, vandalism

3/31 Brent Allen Carter Violation of probation

4/31 Carolyn D Bonds Violation of community corrections



5/31 Chantille Manuel Possession of methamphetamine, schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

6/31 Christopher Flowers Schedule II drug violations, legend drugs

7/31 Creston Robertson Violation of probation

8/31 Daniel Irvine Possession of a handgun while under the influence, DUI, drivers to exercise due care



9/31 Daniela O Orozco Simple domestic assault

10/31 Jackson Davenport Evading

11/31 Jacqueline Lightfoot Public intoxication

12/31 Jason Keathley Schedule V drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/31 Jaydon Ripepi Vandalism

14/31 Jeremiah Gray Shoplifting-theft of property, resisting stop/arrest

15/31 Joe Thomas Smith Violation of community corrections

16/31 Jordan Allen Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule I drug violations, legend drugs, unlawful drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license



17/31 Kyshondra Gooden Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/31 Mackeroy Williams Reckless endangerment

19/31 Mario Price Violation of community corrections

20/31 Maurice Dotson Failure to appear



21/31 Michael Pappis Violation of probation

22/31 Quincy Davis Public intoxication

23/31 Robert Lewis Smith Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest

24/31 Rose Folkman Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



25/31 Sandra Ware Public intoxication

26/31 Scott Honen Driving on revoked/suspended license

27/31 Stacey Burleigh Contempt of court

28/31 Steven Canady Violation of probation



29/31 Vantedeius Beasley Driving on revoked/suspended license, drivers to exercise due care

30/31 William Edwards Fugitive-hold for other agency

31/31 Yashakena Davis Violation of probation































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/31/19 and 7 a.m. on 01/02/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.