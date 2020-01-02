No injuries after north Jackson townhouse fire

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Fire Department confirmed an early Thursday morning fire at a north Jackson townhouse.

Officials say the fire started shortly after 5:30 a.m. Thursday on Walker Road.

Officials say responding firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the back wall and up into the attic space of one of four attached town homes.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly, but one of the four townhouses was damaged in the fire, according to a news release. Another of the townhouses sustained minor smoke damage, the release says.

Officials say the four units were evacuated, and the Red Cross attended to the needs of the family affected by the fire.

No injuries were reported, and the residents of the other units were able to return home.

Officials believe the fire started on the back porch in a bucket used to discard smoking materials.

The fire is the first residential fire in the city of Jackson this year.