Top stories of 2019

In the spring and summer, Henderson County officials had two drownings within two months at Beech Lake.

On May 23, Lexington police confirmed 18-year-old Renny Salazar drowned in Beech Lake. On July 9, 29-year-old James Pack also drowned in the lake.

In September, the mothers of two men, William Brian McKenzie, 21, and Aaron Young, 27, began the search for their sons.

McKenzie and Young have still not been found.

“Say something, I’m begging you. My son needs to be found. We need justice,” Frances Gaines, McKenzie’s mother, said in an interview after her son’s disappearance.

In October, after 23 years of the disappearance of Cayce McDaniel, a Gibson County grand jury indicted Finis “Pete” Hill on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated rape.

“Those answers are hard to swallow. We would like to say we’re at peace with the fact that we know she’s gone, but you’re really not when you read the charges and the things that have come out,” Cayce’s cousin Lindsey McDaniel said.

McDaniel was last seen the night of August 16, 1996, after going home with a chaperone from church.

On July 20, a terrifying wreck left a man hospitalized and a drag strip crew cleaning up the mess.

“We did the best we can. You don’t always know what’s going to happen. In the long run, like this weekend, we were lucky, but the Lord was on our side,” said Jackson Dragway owner Scott Wood.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as Jerry Oliver.

Oliver was later charged with DUI, eight counts of aggravated assault, and violation of the open container law.

On August 7, Curtis Ray Watson escaped the West Tennessee State Penitentiary. He was accused of strangling Tennessee Department of Correction Administrator Debra Johnson is captured.

“Curtis Ray Watson went from being an escaped convict to being a criminal defendant facing charges of first-degree murder, aggravated sexual battery, especially aggravated battery and escape. We are looking at whether or not we might apply the death penalty or seek the death penalty in this case,” District Attorney Mark Davidson said.

Watson was arrested on August 11.

In April, more than a dozen doctors and nurse practitioners are indicted in a sweeping prescription opioid investigation.

Jeff Young, known as the “Rock Doc,” Dr. Alexander Alperovich, and Dr. Andrew Rudin are all charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Other medical professionals, including Dr. Thomas Kelly Ballard III, Dr. Charles Alston and nurse practitioner Britney Petway, are facing charges as well.

In July, Madison County Sheriff John Mehr sued Madison County over a $25 million budget request.

“Did he have enough? I don’t know, but we did all we could do. We gave him all we could give him,” County Commission Chairman Gary Deaton said.

Sheriff Mehr chose not to comment on the legal actions taken against the county at the time.

“We can’t give a department a 17 percent increase in one year. It’s just, we can’t do that without a tax increase. He’s suing the taxpayers, the ones who elected him, if he receives this amount of dollars.” Deaton said.

In July, Jessica “Nikki” Conger was cited with misdemeanor shoplifting at Walmart on Emporium Drive, according to court documents.

“There was never an attempt made to go to the door and leave with the buggy,” Mayor Scott Conger said. “She actually went directly to the counter to talk to the clerk.”

Conger has been rescheduled several times to appear in court, she currently has a date set for January 30, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.

In April, Dr. Eric Jones announced his resignation for Jackson-Madison County Schools Superintendent.

“There’s nothing you’re going to say in this meeting that’s going to have me change my mind,” Jones said.

He served as superintendent since being selected March 21, 2017.

Dr. Jones’s last day as school superintendent was June 30.

As of now, school board members are in the process of starting the search for a new superintendent.

Ray Washington is currently serving as the interim superintendent.

In January, Jackson police arrested 42-year-old, John David Robison of Jackson, after being identified as the perpetrator walking around naked in the area of Liberty Park.

Robison was charged with one count of public indecency.

On a lighter note, in February, one little piggy ran all the way to someone else’s house.

“We helped track him down and corner him up back there, and we caught him,” said Dominique Wilks, one of the people who helped catch the pig.

Bentley the pig was reunited with his owner.

“Bentley like my son,” Sonya Shutes, Bentley’s owner, said. “I’ve had him ever since he was born, little potbelly pig.”

In July, it’s a challenge that’s swept through the nation and West Tennessee.

It’s the “Git Up” Challenge.

Sung by artist Blanco Brown, the “Git Up” song is used in summer dance challenge.

In a video posted on the Milan Police Department’s Facebook page, Patrol Officer Gray Scott decided to “hoedown and get into it” himself.

Another video showed Dyer Patrolman Mark Meadows doing the challenge with neighborhood children. That video had more than 800,000 views.

