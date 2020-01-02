WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News viewers share New Year’s resolutions

JACKSON, Tenn. — We all rang in the New Year in our own way, whether out on the town or snuggled up on the couch.

But now what?

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News went around town to ask viewers like you just what you plan to do in the new year.

Some had simple New Year’s resolutions, while others are shooting for the stars.

“Definitely have more patience for my kids and probably start living for myself and living life to the fullest,” Emily Powers said.

“My New Year’s resolution is to get rich,” Dante Jackson said.

And others are focused on their health and what’s important to them.

“Try to eat more healthy, to lose some weight, and most of all to try to stay in God’s word more and read the Bible through in a year,” Kim Ellis said.

“I stream on Twitch TV, and I just want it to take off more and do better,” Tommy Springfield said.

A big thank you to all of our viewers who shared their New Year’s plans with us, and good luck to all of you.