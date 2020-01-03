5 pounds of meth seized in Haywood County, 2 arrested

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people are in custody after five pounds of methamphetamine was found in a traffic stop.

The sheriff’s office says a Haywood County Sheriff’s Office deputy assigned to the Interstate 40 interdiction team stopped a vehicle Monday night in Fayette County. During the stop, the deputy found five pounds of methamphetamine, valued at around $10,000.

Two people were arrested, and federal charges are being sought.

The sheriff’s office says the individuals are considered “major” narcotic suppliers in West Tennessee and parts of Kentucky.