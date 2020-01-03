Black Tie and Boxing Weigh-in held at Hub City Brewing

JACKSON, Tenn. — Get your boxing gloves ready for a fourth annual event.

Competitors in the Black Tie and Boxing Fighter weighed at Hub City brewing, and it’s all for the Black Tie Boxing event Saturday.

Men and women took to the stage during the free event on Friday. Guests enjoyed Rock’n Dough Pizza and music by DJ Brandon Easley.

Special guest and UFC fighter Luke Sanders was also there for photos.

“We got the music going, the guys are fixing to do their face-off match ups and all that. Just a fun night. It’s a lot of excitement,” Hub City owner Jerry Corley said.

“It was a new feature that we added in this year, and we wanted to have something different for this year,” Black Tie Boxing chairperson Rachel Ryan said.

Local basketball coaches will be competing for the first time this year.

Donations are welcome to benefit the Diabetes Research Foundation.

The Black Tie and Boxing event kicks off at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.