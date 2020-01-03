High School Basketball Scores (Jan. 3)

Alex Northcut

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local high school basketball scores from January 3, 2020:

GIRLS:

Dyersburg 51 / McNairy 47

Westview 45 / Henry County 22

Hardin County 63 / Chester County 29

South Side 63 / Haywood 39

Huntingdon 51 / Gleason 39

USJ 53 / Jackson Christian 19

Dresden 46 / McKenzie 42

Greenfield 64 / Peabody 36

Crockett County 49 / Lexington 30

 

BOYS:

McKenzie 72 / Dresden 42

Jackson Christian 62 / USJ 50

South Side 79 / Haywood 57

Henry County 61 / Westview 55

Lexington 48 / Crockett County 47

Dyersburg 78 / McNairy 63

Hardin County 55 / Chester County 46

Huntingdon 58 / Gleason 41

