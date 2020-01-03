High School Basketball Scores (Jan. 3)
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local high school basketball scores from January 3, 2020:
GIRLS:
Dyersburg 51 / McNairy 47
Westview 45 / Henry County 22
Hardin County 63 / Chester County 29
South Side 63 / Haywood 39
Huntingdon 51 / Gleason 39
USJ 53 / Jackson Christian 19
Dresden 46 / McKenzie 42
Greenfield 64 / Peabody 36
Crockett County 49 / Lexington 30
BOYS:
McKenzie 72 / Dresden 42
Jackson Christian 62 / USJ 50
South Side 79 / Haywood 57
Henry County 61 / Westview 55
Lexington 48 / Crockett County 47
Dyersburg 78 / McNairy 63
Hardin County 55 / Chester County 46
Huntingdon 58 / Gleason 41