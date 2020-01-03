Jackson, Madison Co. mayors give updates on upcoming projects

JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson and Madison County leaders meet to discuss big plans for the new year.

Jackson Mayor Scott Conger and Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris came together for January’s First Friday Forum.

The first forum of 2020 saw a huge turnout.

Mayor Conger discussed goals he has for the city in 2020.

“One of the first things that stands out is the contract we signed a couple of weeks ago with our new website, being able to put everything, all of the information we have in city government online for people to get at their fingertips,” Conger said. “We’re working toward improving all of our processes, updating software, providing more technology, and being more efficient, inclusive and transparent in everything we’re doing.”

Other goals include getting a curbside recycling program, growing the safety committee and better maintenance on city equipment, among others.

Meanwhile, Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris highlighted two county projects going into 2020. One of them is the new jail.

“Today, we had 442 inmates in a 303 bed capacity jail. This past year, that number has been up to as high as 554,” Harris said. “We think with the expansion we’re doing, we will have enough beds to address the overcrowding.”

The public-private partnership involving Madison Academic Magnet High School and Jackson Central-Merry High School is the other project.

“There will be more availability of students attending Madison, and then with JCM, it brings a school back into a community,” Harris said.

Both also emphasized their relationship of city and county working together.

“We both know going in that we’re doing it for the people we serve, and that’s the same people,” Conger said.

Conger also said some of the ongoing projects he’s working on with Harris include the public-private partnership for education and some economic development projects.