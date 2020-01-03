Jackson police seek assistance in theft from laundromat

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a reported theft at a local laundromat.

Surveillance video shows this man taking the items from someone else’s dryer, holding them up and leaving the business with the items, according to police.

Police say the man was wearing a pink toboggan, blue jacket, white tank top, and dark blue pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.