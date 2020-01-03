Mugshots : Madison County : 01/02/20 – 01/03/20 January 3, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/18Maxine Douglas Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 2/18Trina Andrews Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/18Allison Killough Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 4/18Billy Gibson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/18Byron McNeal Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/18Charles Cheshier Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/18Charles Darby Theft over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 8/18Charles Hathcote Schedule II drug violations, violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/18Chase Hines Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 10/18Jamie Brattin Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/18Jordan Williams Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 12/18Joshua Pulfer Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/18Katherine James Aggravated burglary, theft of property under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 14/18Kenneth Benard Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 15/18Kenneth Isabell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/18Lydale Pate DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 17/18Marco Rankin Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 18/18Savannah Schulte Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/02/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/03/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest