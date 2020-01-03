Mugshots : Madison County : 01/02/20 – 01/03/20

1/18 Maxine Douglas Public intoxication

2/18 Trina Andrews Assault

3/18 Allison Killough Schedule VI drug violations

4/18 Billy Gibson Violation of probation



5/18 Byron McNeal Aggravated assault

6/18 Charles Cheshier Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

7/18 Charles Darby Theft over $1,000

8/18 Charles Hathcote Schedule II drug violations, violation of community corrections, unlawful drug paraphernalia



9/18 Chase Hines Vandalism

10/18 Jamie Brattin Violation of community corrections

11/18 Jordan Williams Schedule VI drug violations

12/18 Joshua Pulfer Failure to appear



13/18 Katherine James Aggravated burglary, theft of property under $1,000

14/18 Kenneth Benard Violation of probation

15/18 Kenneth Isabell Failure to appear

16/18 Lydale Pate DUI, violation of implied consent law



17/18 Marco Rankin Assault

18/18 Savannah Schulte Simple domestic assault





































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 01/02/20 and 7 a.m. on 01/03/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.