UPDATE: Interstate reopens after multiple crashes

UPDATE: Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed lanes have reopened just before 5 p.m. Friday.

Earlier story:

JACKSON, Tenn. — Multiple crashes on Interstate 40 have caused lane closures while emergency crews work to clear the crash.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed there are crashes in both eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 40 near mile marker 85.

Traffic is being diverted to continue on the shoulder as crews work to clear the wrecks.

Drivers are advised to expect delays in the area.



There is no word on any injuries reported in the wrecks at this time.

