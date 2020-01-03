Rep. Todd, Shaw review 2019 achievements, goals for new year

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee state representatives share their biggest accomplishments in 2019 and their hopes for 2020.

In the beginning of 2019, Rep. Chris Todd carried a bill to repeal a law from 2018.

“It involved a group of businesses that do ultrasounds for expectant mothers. They’re more like photography studios, but they were going to be greatly damaged if we didn’t do something about that this year,” Todd said.

He also helped repeal taxes, bring in more revenue to the state and was a part of getting teachers higher salaries.

“We allotted $71 million for teacher pay increases, but we also passed a bill that required the local education authorities to tell us, the legislature, what they did with that money,” Todd said.

Rep. Johnny Shaw says one of his biggest accomplishments was passing House Bill 762.

“It would prohibit a person who runs for office in the primary to come back and sign up again to run in the general,” Shaw said.

He also says he’s proud of downtown Bolivar and all the renovations they’ve been able to make.

“Constantly, we are getting those tax dollars back to rebuild downtown Bolivar, so that’s always a big deal for us,” Shaw said.

And when the representatives look to 2020?

“This year we plan on carrying some bills that involve self-defense legislation. A permitless, concealed carry law that I think our citizens are demanding,” Todd said.

“A piece of major legislation that the state will pay for and demand that we all have pre-K all over Tennessee,” Shaw said.

Shaw also says they’re preparing for the census this year and preparing for reelection next year.

The Tennessee legislature will reconvene January 14 at 12 p.m.