Woman hits fallen tree on North Highland Friday morning

JACKSON, Tenn. — A woman drove into a that fell across a busy Hub City street Friday morning.

It all happened on North Highland Avenue near Roland Avenue around 7 a.m.

Ivanna Sims says she was driving to work and didn’t see the tree on the road.

She didn’t realize what she hit until she was surrounded by the branches.

“It was dark and in the middle of the road. Nobody saw it. A bunch of cars were still coming towards me, and then they realized it at the last minute,” Sims said.

Crews used chainsaws to cut the tree into pieces to get it off the road.

Traffic was blocked in both directions for almost an hour.

Sims says she and her baby are not injured.