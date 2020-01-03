Woman hospitalized after Sunday shooting

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman remains hospitalized after a shooting early Sunday morning in Weakley County.

Investigators confirmed 33-year-old Amanda Workman was found at a home on Billingsby Road, between Martin and Latham, after receiving a report around 1 a.m. Sunday of a woman who had been accidentally shot in the head.

Investigators say Workman was taken to Volunteer Hospital in Martin and then to Elvis Presley Memorial Trauma in Memphis.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, Workman remains in a Memphis hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.