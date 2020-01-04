Incinerator for CWD-positive deer to be built in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A new way of disposing of deer in Unit CWD is coming to Fayette County.

An incinerator designed to reach temperatures high enough to kill the disease will be constructed in Fayette County, according to a news release.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says the incinerator will be built at the Fayette County Landfill and will be operated by the county.

The $1 million budget was expanded in December by the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission for the project, according to the release.