Jackson police seek assistance in theft of a phone

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a person of interest involved in a theft that occurred at a laundromat on December 8.

Police say surveillance video showed a man taking and concealing another person’s phone at the Pledge Laundromat on Old Hickory Boulevard before leaving.

Surveillance video shows the man wearing a gray hoodie, dark jeans, and a black and red cap, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.