LifeLine calls for donors during volunteer blood donor month

JACKSON, Tenn.–It’s no longer the giving season of the holidays, and that means one area of donation is suffering.

In 1969, January was proclaimed as national volunteer blood donor month to make sure enough blood was donated to save lives during the post holiday months.

LifeLine Blood Services in north Jackson needs your help, and is calling for blood donations of all types, but they’re the lowest on o-positive and o-negative blood types.

Public relations coordinator with LifeLine Cherie Parker wants to remind you that you never know who may need blood.

“I worked at the blood center for almost 20 years, and then found myself on the receiving end, and units of blood were needed to save my life. If donors had not given blood, it wouldn’t have been there for me,” Parker said.

To give blood, you must be at least 17-years-old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and be healthy and feeling well.