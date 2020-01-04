Local business hosts motorcycle ride

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local business hosted a fun motorcycle ride.

Motorcyclists gathered for the first frost butts ride hosted by Bumpus Harley-Davidson of Jackson. General manager, Mike Gay says the ride is a way for bikers to come together, go on a ride in the cold weather, have some lunch at a local restaurant and fellowship with one another.

“This ride and it’s kind of a secret ride,” said Gay. “We don’t tell anyone until the day, we get out here and start gathering around and do a safety briefing but this ride will be going to Mercer to a restaurant called Papa Daddy’s.”

Gay says he hopes to make this an annual event.