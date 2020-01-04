Local nurse practitioner pleads guilty in opioid investigation

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nurse practitioner has pleaded guilty to charges related to a federal investigation into prescription opioids.

Britney Petway, who worked as a nurse practitioner at Superior Health and Wellness Clinic in Jackson, pleaded guilty Friday to charges of conspiring to unlawfully distribute and dispense controlled substances and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, according to court documents.

Petway was scheduled to face trial Monday in U.S. District Court.

Court documents say Petway was accused of prescribing hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine and alprazolam outside the scope of professional practice.

Petway’s sentencing is currently set for April 9 at 10 a.m.

She is one of more than a dozen medical professionals in West Tennessee to be indicted in the sweeping opioid investigations in April 2019.