Local church’s youth keep a tradition going

JACKSON, Tenn.–

“I’m 36, and I’ve been going to this church most of my life so decades and decades, long history of the feast of lights,” said St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Youth Minister Chuck Humphrey.

“It’s extremely important to do that at a young age, and we try to involve our children as much as possible,” Humphrey said.

The church youth acted out a nativity story before lighting candles.

“The candle symbolizes the light of Christ,” Humphrey said.

“To let your light so shine so that all men may see your good deeds while glorifying the Father which is in heaven,” Humphrey said.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located in downtown Jackson at 309 East Baltimore street.