Police investigates break-in at a local business

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – The Humboldt Police Department is investigating a break in at a local business.

Surveillance video shows a man breaking out the glass door of the front of Robert’s Package Store and Party Shop in Humboldt around 7:40 Sunday morning .

Business owner Barbara Graves says the man took bottles of tequila and other high end items from the establishment.

“A lot of damage, and a lot of loss of income because we couldn’t open for about 3 hours and we are just now getting the store cleaned up and ready to roll, not fair to do someone this way,” Graves said.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Humboldt Police Department at (731) 784-1322.