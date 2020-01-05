TWRA secures a boat dock on the loose

DECATUR CO., Tenn. — Concerns arose in Decatur County as some residents said a boat dock broke loose into Beech River.

In a video sent to WBBJ by a resident in Decatur county who wants to stay anonymous, you can see the boat dock with a red roof on top floating in Beech River.

Decatur County Wildlife Officer Brant Luker said the dock originally broke off in February after flooding.

Recently, the waters are backing up in Beech River and the dock started moving again.

The resident who let us know about the dock said she’s worried the dock could drift off and be a danger to people.

“And it could cause major, catastrophic events, among people trying to be out enjoying themselves with their families,” said a resident in Decatur County.

After receiving calls, Decatur TWRA Officer Brant Luker said the dock has been tied up and secured until further action is taken on Monday morning.